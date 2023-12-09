WWE Tribute To The Troops Theme Song For Tonight Announced

Hardy and Morgan Wallen will be providing the soundtrack for tonight’s WWE special event.

Ahead of tonight’s annual Tribute To The Troops episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI., the company has announced the official theme song for the show.

“Thank you to Hardy and Morgan Wallen for continuing the tradition this year: ‘Red (feat. Morgan Wallen)’ by HARDY is an Official Theme Song of tonight’s Tribute to the Troops edition of SmackDown,” read the announcement released by WWE on social media going into tonight’s blue brand program.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Tribute To The Troops results coverage from Providence, RI.