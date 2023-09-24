WWE Tried To Buy Revolution Pro Wrestling For $1,000,000

Did you know WWE tried to buy Revolution Pro Wrestling.

“The Aerial Assassin” revealed the news during his post-match comments at the NJPW Destruction In Kobe 2023.

After defeating Yota Tsuji to defend his IWGP U.K. Championship on Sunday morning, Will Ospreay spoke about the growth of the RevPro promotion, noting WWE once tried to buy the company for $1,000,000 but was turned down.

“A small independent UK company that had a million dollars from WWE offered to them and he turned it down, because he believed in Revolution Pro Wrestling,” Ospreay said. “I believe in Revolution Pro Wrestling, but more importantly, I believe in this flag [UK flag] and our pro wrestlers. I’m looking forward to bringing New Japan back to Royal Quest.”