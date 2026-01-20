WWE Unreal Reveals Scrapped Creative Plans For SummerSlam 2025

The second season of WWE Unreal has given fans an unprecedented peek behind the curtain, and one of the most talked-about moments comes from a backstage whiteboard revealing scrapped creative plans for the summer of 2025.

Season 2, which focuses on the Road to SummerSlam 2025, shows how dramatically WWE’s direction shifted over the course of the year. The whiteboard scene outlines original ideas for major premium live events—many of which never made it to television—and features radically different paths for top stars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Liv Morgan.

According to the whiteboard shown in WWE Unreal, both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments were originally slated to conclude at Night of Champions—not later in the summer.

King of the Ring Final: Cody Rhodes vs. Rusev

Queen of the Ring Final: Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia

Neither match ultimately took place, highlighting just how fluid WWE’s long-term booking remained throughout the year.

Perhaps the most eye-opening revelations involve SummerSlam 2025, which was initially planned to look completely different:

Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

Finn Balor (The Demon) vs. Dominik Mysterio

Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins

Jey Uso vs. Rusev

The Bella Twins vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

(Women’s Tag Team Championship)

The Bella Twins match, in particular, suggests WWE was seriously considering a full-scale in-ring return for the Hall of Fame duo at one point.

Additional premium live event plans revealed include:

Money in the Bank:

IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan (Women’s World Championship)

Evolution:

Nikki Bella vs. Liv Morgan

Clash in Paris:

Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

(originally planned for WrestlePalooza)

Original WarGames Vision

One of the most ambitious plans involved WarGames, which was initially mapped out with massive faction warfare:

Roman Reigns’ Team

Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn

Jacob Fatu

Additional allies (TBD)

Heel Team

Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker

Solo Sikoa

JC Mateo

The concept positions Rollins as the centerpiece heel opposite Reigns months earlier than what fans eventually saw.

These revelations underline one of the biggest takeaways from WWE Unreal: nothing in WWE creative is ever truly locked in. Injuries, crowd reactions, timing, and long-term strategy all played a role in reshaping the 2025 landscape.

Season 2 doesn’t just show what changed—it shows how often it changed, reinforcing why WWE’s final on-screen product can differ so drastically from early internal plans.

With Season 3 already confirmed for summer 2026, fans can expect even more insight into the decisions, debates, and domino effects that shape WWE’s biggest moments.