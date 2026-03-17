WWE Veteran ‘Confused’ By Tyra Mae Steele Tweet Amid Release Speculation

Recently, Tyra Mae Steele, the winner of WWE’s LFG season one, caused confusion with a tweet that led some to believe she had been released by WWE. However, multiple sources later confirmed with WWE that this was not the case, and Steele remains under contract with the company.

Steele addressed the confusion caused by her social media post.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select’s Q&A, a user asked Sean Ross Sapp if anyone in WWE thought Steele had been released based on her tweet.

Sapp revealed that one veteran reached out, “extremely confused” about why the WWE EVOLVE star would post such a tweet.

He added that the veteran felt the post only subjected WWE to more criticism.

Steele continues to compete in WWE EVOLVE.

Most recently, she challenged Kendal Grey for the EVOLVE Women’s Championship but unfortunately came up short.