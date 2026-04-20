WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two Attendance Tops Night One

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena made a special appearance as the host of WrestleMania 42, where he announced the attendance for Night Two, held on Sunday.

Cena came out before the main event to reveal that the attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, was 50,816.

As of Thursday evening, the reported attendance for Night One was 44,319. However, by Friday morning, this figure had increased to 55,255.

The attendance for Night Two surpassed the announced figure for Night One. WrestleTix reported that 51,266 tickets had been distributed for the event, which had a setup of 51,920 seats, leaving 654 seats available.

For context, Allegiant Stadium has a seating capacity of 68,703. In comparison, WrestleMania 41: Night Two sold 61,389 tickets (according to WrestleTix).