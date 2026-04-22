WWE WrestleMania 43 Plans In Question Amid Global Concerns

The current situation regarding the United States government’s military actions in Iran has raised questions about whether WWE will proceed with WrestleMania 43, scheduled for next year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with other Premium Live Events (PLEs) in the region slated for later this summer.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is no confirmation yet of the potential cancellation of WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia; however, it is likely WWE will initially claim the event will go ahead until a decision is made otherwise. Meltzer also mentioned that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), which finances major sports and entertainment events, including WWE shows in the country, has withdrawn its investment from LIV Golf.

Meltzer noted that he has been informed that the Saudi PIF is “low on money” and is seeking additional funds from wealthy investors in the region. He emphasized that a key part of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at improving Saudi Arabia’s global perception, has largely been achieved.

Furthermore, Meltzer indicated that the Saudi government’s strategy to use WWE and other sports to “normalize” the country and move past previous controversies has succeeded, reducing the incentive for the kingdom to renew its current deal with WWE when it expires in three years. He also mentioned that some believe the Saudi PIF may either withdraw from its investments in professional boxing or significantly decrease its financial commitments to bringing boxing to the region.

Despite this, Meltzer expects WWE and Saudi Arabia to fulfill the rest of their current ten-year contract. He highlighted that there is less urgency for a renewal, especially after the PIF’s withdrawal from LIV Golf, which provided them with much more publicity than they have garnered from WWE events.

Regarding WrestleMania 43, Meltzer mentioned that WWE will still attempt to host the event in Saudi Arabia if it is deemed safe, as the potential revenue there far exceeds what they could earn elsewhere. However, he noted that the current global conditions “may not allow it.” If the PLE does not take place in 2027, there is a possibility it could be postponed to 2028, with locations like London or New Orleans as potential alternatives.

WrestleMania 42 was initially announced for New Orleans by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson last year. However, WWE later decided to move the event to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium for the second consecutive year. Additionally, with John Cena advocating for WrestleMania to be held in London and the city actively pursuing the event, both New Orleans and London are strong backup options that Meltzer believes WWE may consider for next year’s WrestleMania.

Meltzer also anticipates that WWE will develop backup plans for the Saudi events scheduled for later this year. As it stands, WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for 2027 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though specific dates and a venue have yet to be confirmed by WWE.