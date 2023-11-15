WWE WrestleMania Weekend’s RAW And Smackdown Events Will Feature A Special Look

When WWE RAW, NXT Stand & Deliver, and SmackDown are held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia over WrestleMania 40 weekend of next year, fans can expect a special look.

WrestleMania weekend is the most important wrestling weekend of the year as, in addition to WWE shows, there are several wrestling shows in the surrounding arena. Fans will also be able to meet former stars and legends at conventions.

WWE previously announced that on Friday, April 5, they would host the Friday Night SmackDown/2024 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, followed by NXT Stand & Deliver on Saturday, April 6, and Monday Night RAW on Monday, April 8.

Tickets for these events will go on sale this Friday, but pre-sale will begin earlier. The show ticket maps have also been released. As seen below, WWE intends to have the arena open to full capacity.

Fans who attend or watch the shows will not see the regular stage sets that are used on a weekly basis. Instead, they will see the smaller tunnel that was set up for previous events, such as Backlash. The lack of large sets allows more fans to attend.