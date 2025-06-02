WWE’s Los Garza Set For AAA Tag Title Match At TripleMania Regia

During this past Saturday night’s Noches De Lucha Libre AAA event, a vignette aired announcing that WWE Superstars Los Garza (Angel and Berto) will challenge Nueva Generación Dinamita for the AAA World Tag Team Championships at this month’s TripleMania Regia.

The match marks a major interpromotional moment as the Garza cousins return to AAA to pursue gold on one of the promotion’s biggest stages.

AAA TripleMania Regia is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15th, at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.