Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross Announced For WWE Raw On 7/1

WWE has announced a new match for Monday night’s episode of Raw.

Now confirmed for the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 “go-home” edition of the show is Karrion Kross of The Final Testament versus Xavier Woods of New Day.

Previously announced for the show is Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Ilja Dargunov, Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match: Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile, as well as Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross.

