Xavier Woods Wants To See The New Day vs. The Elite Dream Match

Xavier Woods is ALL IN on a potential dream Trios showdown between The New Day and The Elite.

The best trombone player in WWE recently appeared as a guest on the My Love Letter to Wrestling with Mark Andrews podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about a potential dream match pitting himself, Kofi Kingston and Big E. against The Elite trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic and others with his thoughts.

On the ten-year anniversary of The New Day: “I feel like the ten-year anniversary for New Day, my magic wand wish would be we get to go to Tokyo for a week. Spend time in Tokyo arcades for a full week hanging out.”

On the possibility of competing in NJPW: “As much as we can get. Especially if we can work at other places now. I’m trying to wrestle everybody.”

On a potential dream Trios match showdown between The New Day and The Elite: “There are so many names on the list. It feels weird to start anywhere because I want to start everywhere. If we could legit branch out and wrestle other teams, obviously, the Young Bucks. We’d love a six-man with the Elite. There are so many people. I can’t name them.”

