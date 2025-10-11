YouTuber BDE Set For Call Your Shot Gauntlet At TNA Bound For Glory

TNA Wrestling has announced that YouTuber BDE will participate in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory this Sunday.

This announcement follows BDE’s request to join the event made on Thursday, which prompted a response from Sami Callihan, who tagged Tommy Dreamer.

This won’t be BDE’s first time competing, as he has previously wrestled for Wrestling REVOLVER.

The Call Your Shot Gauntlet features 20 participants, both men and women, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge for any title of their choosing.

The current roster includes Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, Cedric Alexander, Matt Cardona, Mara Sadè, Eric Young, Xia Brookside, Jake Something, A.J. Francis, The Home Town Man, and Dani Luna.