Zack Sabre Jr. Gives His Thoughts On Will Ospreay Signing With AEW

What does Zack Sabre Jr. think of Will Ospreay signing with AEW?

The NJPW star recently spoke with Tokyo Sports for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about how he feels “The Aerial Assassin” needing a new challenge is what led to him signing with AEW.

“I can only guess that he feels he needs a new challenge,” Sabre Jr. said. “That is healthy for all wrestlers. For most foreign wrestlers, leaving their hometown is the biggest struggle. But I have never felt that way. Japan has been my home for the past 12 years, and I am focused only on finally reaching the pinnacle of Japanese wrestling.”

Sabre Jr. said, “I haven’t won the G1 Climax, I haven’t won the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, and I haven’t main-evented the Tokyo Dome. That’s my goal for the next 24 years. Along with beating Okada (Kazuchika) and (Bryan) Danielson in the same year. This year I made the TV Title something special. Next year I will make Zack Sabre Jr. special.”

Check out the complete interview at Tokyo-Sports.co.jp.