Zelina Vega Nominated For Beast Streamed Collab At The 2025 Streamer Awards

The official Twitter (X) account of the Streamer Awards recently announced that WWE star Zelina Vega has been nominated for the Beast Streamed Collab award at the 2025 Streamer Awards.

She is nominated alongside Cinna, and they will compete against Kai Cenat and NBA legend LeBron James, Plaqueboymax and Fred Again, and Pokimane and Katseye for the award.

Zelina retweeted the announcement, expressing her excitement: “WHAT THE HELLLLL THIS IS CRAZY 🤯 Even being nominated is insane, was not expecting that news today! Loveee youuu @cinnabrit you kendo stick loving bad ass Vote for us 🤓🖤”

This nomination follows an event in September, where Zelina and Aleister Black faced off against Cinna in the ring. During that match, Zelina struck Cinna with a kendo stick and put her in a camel clutch.

The Streamer Awards 2025 will air live on December 6th at 6:00 PM ET. You can vote in the various categories here.