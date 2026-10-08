Zoey Serrano Reveals How Her TNA Signing Came Together

Former WWE Superstar Zoey Serrano has opened up about her decision to join TNA Wrestling, revealing how her faith, personal instincts and conversations with company officials influenced her next career move.

Previously known as Zoey Stark in WWE, Serrano spent an extended period sidelined with a serious injury before her departure from the company earlier this year. She eventually made her TNA debut on the August 27, 2026 episode of iMPACT, introducing her new ring name.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Classic, Serrano explained that she spent nearly a month praying about her future before developing a strong feeling that TNA was where she belonged. “So, I don’t know if you’re a believer or not, but I believe in God. And I sat there, and I prayed about this for almost a month straight. And then felt like, I just felt a very strong gut, like, pull of TNA is the answer, you know?”

Serrano said the feeling was difficult to explain but remained consistent as she considered her options. “Like, I don’t know why, but I always knew for whatever reason, like, that was where my gut was going.”

She also credited Tommy Dreamer with helping open the door to TNA. Before his departure from the promotion, Dreamer contacted Serrano about the possibility of joining the roster.

That initial contact eventually led to a conversation with TNA President Carlos Silva, who quickly expressed interest in signing her. “And then I had a conversation with Carlos, and right after that phone call, right away he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s sign you.’”

According to Serrano, the process moved forward smoothly, further reinforcing her belief that she was making the right decision. “So, it was pretty easy, you know. It wasn’t like it was a hard thing. It was like it was such an easy road to go down where it just felt right.”

Serrano’s arrival in TNA marked a new chapter following her lengthy injury absence and the conclusion of her WWE run.

With her decision guided by both personal conviction and positive discussions with TNA management, Serrano appears confident that she has found the right environment for the next stage of her wrestling career.