Zoey Stark Names Two NXT Stars She Is Happy To See On TV

WWE star Zoey Stark recently spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics including how she is excited for NXT to get an opportunity to be on the CW Network and really make the most of it.

Stark said, “I’m excited for everyone there on NXT to get this opportunity. It almost feels like NXT is turning into a third brand a little bit. So I’m really excited for them to get this opportunity and really make the most out of it.”

Stark also talked about how she is super happy to see Lash Legend and Fallon Henley on TV.

“Lash Legend, I’m really happy to see that she’s going to Deadline to do the Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Super happy for her, and Fallon, those two girls, they work very, very, hard so I’m super happy to see what they’re doing on TV right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



