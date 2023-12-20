2023 WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominees Announced

WWE has announced the categories and nominees for the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards.

Check out the full list of categories and nominees for this year’s awards for the WWE NXT brand below.

NXT Match of The Year:

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy

Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground

Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy

Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc

Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp

NXT Moment of The Year:

Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura

Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps

Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton

The #FreeTonyD movement

Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant

Lash Legend slams Otis

Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign

Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door

Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall

The Undertaker comes to NXT

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall

NXT Male Superstar of The Year:

Ilja Dragunov

Carmelo Hayes

Trick Williams

Bron Breakker

Wes Lee

Dijak

Dragon Lee

Baron Corbin

Nathan Frazer

Axiom

NXT Female Superstar of The Year:

Roxanne Perez

Tiffany Stratton

Thea Hail

Kiana James

Lyra Valkyria

Gigi Dolin

Jacy Jayne

Fallon Henley

Ivy Nile

Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team of The Year:

The Creed Brothers

Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Gallus

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance