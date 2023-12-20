2023 WWE NXT Year-End Awards Nominees Announced

WWE has announced the categories and nominees for the 2023 NXT Year-End Awards.
Check out the full list of categories and nominees for this year’s awards for the WWE NXT brand below.
NXT Match of The Year:
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge – NXT Deadline
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov – No Mercy
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak – Battleground
Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton – No Mercy
Axiom vs. Tyler Bate – Global Heritage Invitational
Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport
JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James – Halloween Havoc
Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
NXT Moment of The Year:
Roxanne Perez collapses after defeating Meiko Satomura
Bron Breakker smashes Von Wagner with steel steps
Fallon Henley dresses up like Tiffany Stratton
The #FreeTonyD movement
Trick Williams gets attacked by a mystery assailant
Lash Legend slams Otis
Dominik Mysterio ends Wes Lee’s historic North American Title reign
Jacy Jayne kicks Gigi Dolin through a door
Bron Breakker spears Carmelo Hayes through a wall
The Undertaker comes to NXT
Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin crash through Shawn Michaels’ office wall
NXT Male Superstar of The Year:
Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes
Trick Williams
Bron Breakker
Wes Lee
Dijak
Dragon Lee
Baron Corbin
Nathan Frazer
Axiom
NXT Female Superstar of The Year:
Roxanne Perez
Tiffany Stratton
Thea Hail
Kiana James
Lyra Valkyria
Gigi Dolin
Jacy Jayne
Fallon Henley
Ivy Nile
Kelani Jordan
NXT Tag Team of The Year:
The Creed Brothers
Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Gallus
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
Hank Walker and Tank Ledger
Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance
Voting has begun for the 2023 #WWENXT Year End Awards!
Categories include: Match of the Year, Moment of the Year, Male and Female Superstar of the Year AND Tag Team of the Year. Get your votes in now!
VOTE HERE 👉 https://t.co/VJ4Effg9xa pic.twitter.com/Q0aJUoeFiY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 20, 2023