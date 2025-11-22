AAA Alianzas Results – November 22, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s AAA Alianzas event at the Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium in Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of Cagematch.net:

– Apollo Crews defeated Lince Dorado in a Singles Match.

– Abismo Negro Jr. defeated Pimpinela Escarlata in a Singles Match.

– La Parka defeated Galeno Del Mal in a Singles Match.

– Faby Apache and Natalya defeated Las Toxicas (Flammer and La Hiedra) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans defeated Fraxiom’s Axiom and Octagon Jr. Laredo Kid in a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match. After the match, Kid confronted Evans.

– Psycho Circus (Dave The Clown, Murder Clown and Psycho Clown) and Pagano defeated El Ojo (El Mesias, Forastero, Mecha Wolf and Sanson) in a No DQ 8-Man Tag Team Match. After the match, Bo Dallas appeared on the big screen to accept a challenge from Psycho Circus.

– WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page and WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green (c) defeated Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice to retain their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship.

– The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated El Hijo Del Vikingo and WWE World Tag Team Champion LWO’s Dragon Lee. After the match, The Lucha Brothers appeared on the big screen and issued a challenge to Dominik and Americano.