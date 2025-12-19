AAA Expected To Hold Rey De Reyes 2026 In Puebla

Wrestlevotes Radio, via Fightful Select, reports that AAA plans to hold its 2026 Rey De Reyes event on Saturday, March 14th, at the Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico.

This follows the 2025 edition of the event, which took place on Saturday, March 22nd, at the Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera in Mexico City.

The report also notes that Rey De Reyes is traditionally the first major AAA show of the year.

Before the 2026 Rey De Reyes event, AAA is scheduled to hold its next major event, Guerra De Titanes, this weekend.

The event will take place at Arena Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico, and will air on WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels.