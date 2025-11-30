Backstage News On AAA’s Broadcast Agreement With FOX Mexico

WWE recently announced a new television partnership with the Fox Corporation to bring AAA programming, including premium live events, to FOX Mexico, as reported by PWMania.com. This new broadcast agreement will allow AAA programming to air across Mexico, Central America, and South America, excluding Brazil.

However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, sources in Mexico have downplayed the significance of the deal, noting that the channels airing AAA content do not have a substantial viewership in Mexico. Currently, AEW broadcasts on FOX Sports Mexico, which reportedly has limited audience reach. Meanwhile, WWE programming is available on Fox Latin America.

The report also highlighted that while FOX Sports Mexico is more established than Fox Latin America, it has lost many broadcast rights to its counterpart. Although both networks share the Fox name, they operate independently. Reports suggest that FOX Sports Mexico is experiencing a decline, while Fox Sports Latin America is on the rise.

Additionally, WWE announced this deal shortly after it became known that AAA’s current broadcasting partnership with Space will end at the year’s conclusion, with CMLL expected to have the most robust television exposure in the region through Televisa.

AAA shows are set to begin broadcasting in the specified regions starting in 2026 and will be classified as sports content. The announcement stated that AAA will be available on various FOX platforms, including the FOX channel on Tubi (available for free in AVOD format), the FOX pay TV channel, and the SVOD platform FOX One.