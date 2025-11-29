Video: Claudio Castagnoli Wins CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

At Friday night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event, top AEW star and Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli defeated Gran Guerrero to become the new CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

This victory came after Castagnoli accepted an open challenge from Guerrero earlier in the week. He secured the win using the Neutralizer, followed by a pinfall.

This victory marks Castagnoli’s first reign as the champion. He ended Guerrero’s impressive title reign, which lasted for a historic 1,117 days.

Guerrero had won the championship from Hechicero on the November 7, 2022, episode of CMLL Lunes Clasico.