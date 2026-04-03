Sunday, April 5, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

AAA Stars Set To Receive WWE Mattel Action Figures Following Acquisition

By
James Hetfield
-
AAA-Logo-New
AAA-Logo-New

WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select reports that the Mattel WWE team has received approval to begin producing action figures for AAA stars.

According to the report, Mr. Iguana has been prioritized as the first talent to be featured in an AAA-branded Mattel action figure, with a target release planned for the fall.

WWE announced the acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide nearly a year ago during the first night of WrestleMania 41. Now, the stars of AAA will have high-quality action figures that resemble those of top WWE Superstars, thanks to Mattel.

Mattel has been WWE’s primary toy partner since early 2010. The two companies renewed their global licensing partnership in April 2025 with a multi-year extension of their agreement. Mattel produces a wide range of WWE products, including action figures, accessories, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and vehicle accessories.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved