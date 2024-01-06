Absent AEW Star Is Set To Return Soon

AEW has a lot of talent under contract, but not everyone can be used due to a lack of creative, injury, or personal time off. With those variables in place, wrestlers can fall between the cracks and go unnoticed on television.

In the case of PAC, he has been sidelined due to an injury. His most recent match was on the July 26th episode of Dynamite, where he defeated Gravity.

Tony Schiavone revealed on an episode of Rampage in August that PAC was out with an injury, though the nature of the injury was not revealed. He had previously been injured and had only worked three matches in between injuries, including the Blood & Guts match with the Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita, in which they were defeated by The Golden Elite (Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and The Young Bucks).

Penta El Zero Miedo stated that PAC would return soon during a Highspots virtual signing. Dave Meltzer also confirmed the return of PAC while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He’s back soon, I know that. [been gone] A long, long time. Yeah, he’s not a game-changer, but he’s certainly a great wrestler to put on television and matches. You know what I mean? So so good,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)