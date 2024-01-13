Absent Star Spotted Backstage At Recent AEW Events

AEW has made a great start to 2024 by introducing new talent and title challengers. HOOK will face Samoa Joe for the World Heavyweight Title next week. All Elite Wrestling is also preparing for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution, where he is expected to team up with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.

Baker did not appear as a top star on television in 2023. Her last two matches were on September 13th and 16th, prompting speculation that she was injured.

Baker, Elijah “The Pope” Burke, and PAC were all backstage at Dynamite in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, according to Fightful Select.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was asked about Baker’s status with AEW during a Q&A session, noting that she had also attended the AEW Dynamite event in Orlando last month. However, she lives in Florida and was most likely just visiting.

“I haven’t heard if she’s returning to TV, but she was backstage this week and at the Orlando show as well. She lives in Florida, though, so that’s not that out of the ordinary.”