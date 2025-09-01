Accused Liv Morgan Stalker Requests Bail, New Details From Court Filings Emerge

Disturbing new details have surfaced in the ongoing criminal case involving Shawn Chan, the Canadian man charged with interstate domestic violence against WWE star Liv Morgan.

According to PWInsider, recently unsealed court documents provide insight into the events leading to Chan’s arrest, including the contents of a note he allegedly left at Morgan’s Florida home, as well as the latest updates on his legal status.

Chan reportedly traveled from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando, Florida on May 26, 2024, telling customs officials that his destination was the WWE Performance Center, a private facility with no public housing.

On May 30, he allegedly drove several hours to Morgan’s residence. Security footage shows him circling the property multiple times before entering her backyard. After attempting to enter through the front door without success, Chan allegedly found an air pellet on her porch and waited outside for several hours before leaving.

Before departing, he left behind a handwritten note.

The criminal complaint reveals excerpts from the message, which read in part: “It’s me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform removed] online. You’ve been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I’m absent from that game. So who’s the stalker huh?! I NEVER said and did anything bad for over 10 years, yet you all dared hating me for no reason. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more.”

On June 3, WWE security personnel identified Chan after reviewing surveillance footage from Morgan’s home. They alerted the FBI, who arrested him shortly afterward. Chan was formally indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Court records indicate Chan has signed a Waiver of Speedy Trial, allowing extra time for a psychiatric evaluation before proceedings begin. His trial is currently slated to begin in November 2025.

As of now, Chan remains incarcerated in Hernando County, Florida. On August 20, his legal team filed a motion requesting the court reconsider his detention, suggesting he could instead reside at a Salvation Army facility if released on bail. The court has not yet ruled on this request.