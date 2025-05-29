Ace Austin Confirms TNA Wrestling Exit, Comments On His Future

Former multiple-time TNA X-Division Champion Ace Austin announced his departure from the company after several years of service. He reflected on his journey in wrestling and hinted at his future in the business.
Austin wrote, “Change is inevitable. It’s not a matter of if, but when. -FREE AGENT-.”
He also shared an image that stated, “Next Chapter. Free Agent. Inevitable.”
