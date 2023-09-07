Ace Steel Released By AEW

AEW has cut ties with CM Punk’s good friend Ace Steel, nearly a week after releasing him following his physical altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

Punk lobbied the promotion to rehire him after they fired him for his actions at the All Out brawl last year. When Punk was let go, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Steel was next.

Punk and AEW had been at odds prior to his AEW return for the premiere of Collision, resulting in Punk being removed from the AEW Collision announcement, only for Steel to be hired back and Punk to proceed with his return.

PWInsider reports that AEW released Steel earlier today. Steel had been working remotely rather than at Collision shows to avoid conflicts with talent.