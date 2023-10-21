Ace Steel Working Tonight’s Impact Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling will use the polarizing Ace Steel tonight for its biggest event of the year, Bound for Glory, which airs live on pay-per-view tonight.

Steel had previously worked for AEW, but things fell apart a year ago after the AEW All Out brawl involving CM Punk, who pushed for the promotion to rehire him after they fired him for his role in the All Out brawl.

When Punk was let go, many assumed it was only a matter of time before Steel would follow, and that was indeed the case. He had been doing remote work for AEW.

Steel is set to work as a producer on Bound for Glory, according to PWInsider. He’s in town for the show, and this is being viewed as a tryout for the role, as the promotion was interested in him after he left All Elite Wrestling last year before being brought back.

“One source categorized Steel as having a tryout as a Producer this weekend, noting that Impact Wrestling had wanted to bring him in before he returned to work for AEW in a remote position,” PWInsider wrote. “Now that Steel is again free and clear of his AEW contract, we are told Impact once again reached out and offered the same opportunity.”

Steel has previous experience with Impact, having wrestled for them in 2002.