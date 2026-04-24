Action Wrestling Better Eight Than Never Results – April 24, 2026
Alexander Lev defeated Father Marquis
Corrine Joy defeated Jazzy Yang
Jamesen Shook defeated Prince Moulay
Action Title Match
Darian Bengston (c) defeated Kevin Ku (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)
Tag Team Match
Grayson Pierce & Herculon Rage defeated Golden Class (Byron Young & Dallas Kage)
Tim Bosby defeated Slim J
Loser Of The Fall Leaves Action Wrestling 6 Man Tag Team Street Fight
Bomaye South (Action Tag Team Champions Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki & Alex Kane) defeated The Good Hand (Tyler Stevens, Kasey Owens & Suge D) (Since Suge D got pinned he must leave Action Wrestling)