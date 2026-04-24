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Action Wrestling Better Eight Than Never Results – April 24, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
Action Wrestling Better Eight Than Never
Action Wrestling Better Eight Than Never

Action Wrestling Better Eight Than Never Results – April 24, 2026

Alexander Lev defeated Father Marquis

Corrine Joy defeated Jazzy Yang

Jamesen Shook defeated Prince Moulay

Action Title Match
Darian Bengston (c) defeated Kevin Ku (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Tag Team Match
Grayson Pierce & Herculon Rage defeated Golden Class (Byron Young & Dallas Kage)

Tim Bosby defeated Slim J

Loser Of The Fall Leaves Action Wrestling 6 Man Tag Team Street Fight
Bomaye South (Action Tag Team Champions Jay Lucas & Terry Yaki & Alex Kane) defeated The Good Hand (Tyler Stevens, Kasey Owens & Suge D) (Since Suge D got pinned he must leave Action Wrestling)

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