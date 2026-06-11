Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 6/7/2026

TNA Wrestling recently conducted television tapings on Sunday at the Cobank Arena, located in the National Western Center, Denver, Colorado. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWTorch.com:

– Home Town Man def. Dak Draper.

– Order 4’s Special Agent 0 def. Jamie Stanley.

– Ricky Sosa def. “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella announced The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) vs. The System (Bear Bronson and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers) for the TNA World Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match at Slammiversary 2026.

– “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth, KC Navarro and TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana def. Order 4 (TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch and John Skylar). After the match, Nemeth superkicks Santana.

– Moose and Dango are interrupted by The System (Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards). Moose then threatened Alisha Edwards.

– The Elegance Brand’s Ash By Elegance was scheduled to face Mara Sadé, but Ash left.

– Mara Sadé def. The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion M By Elegance via DQ when Elayna Black interfered.

– AJ Francis def. Manny Lemons.

– TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana cuts a promo but he is interrupted by The Nemeths (“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth).

– The Broken Hardys (Matt Hardy and Brother Nero) cut a promo.

– Xia Brookside def. Harley Hudson. After the match, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee runs off Xia.

– Fabian Aichner, KC Navarro and “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater def. The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian and The System’s TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander.

– “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth declares he should be champion because he took out TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana.

– The System def. Moose and The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy).