Actual Attendance For TNA Bound For Glory 2025 Lower Than Announced

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling announced during their 2025 Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12 that the attendance for the event was 7,794 fans.

However, according to WrestleNomics, documents released by the University of Massachusetts in Lowell revealed that the actual number of tickets sold was 5,554, not 7,794.

The report also mentioned that the University owns the Tsongas Center, where the show took place. The Oak View Group, which operates the venue, indicated that the turnstile count (the number of tickets actually used) was 6,137. The 5,554 tickets sold generated a gate of $390,348.

The report further noted that the Oak View Group labeled the Bound For Glory event a “great success,” highlighting food and beverage sales that were among the best in the venue’s history.

TNA spokesperson Ross Forman responded to inquiries about the attendance figures, stating that the announced crowd number was “verified by the venue management team at the Tsongas Center.” He also emphasized that this attendance was a record for the venue, a claim confirmed by Oak View Group District General Manager Keith Vaske.

When asked how the figure of 7,794 was calculated, Forman explained that the type of report received by WrestleNomics did not provide the complete picture. He noted that, in addition to the venue’s seating capacity of 7,484, there was also standing room.

Forman also clarified that while TNA staff and guests were counted in the attendance, the 225-plus venue workers were not included in that figure.