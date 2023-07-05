Adam Cole Claims He Saw Talent In MJF The First Time He Watched Him

MJF is better than you, and he knows it.

And so does Adam Cole.

BAY-BAY!

Adam Cole recently appeared as a guest on Superstar Crossover for an interview, during which he offered high praise for his partner in AEW’s ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament.

According to Cole, he knew most weren’t “On the level of ‘The Devil,'” noticing obvious talent in him the first time he saw him perform.

“I actually met MJF when he was very, very early on in his career,” he said. “From the moment I saw him, and I mean this, this is regardless of what I think about him personally, but from the moment I saw him, I knew he was super talented.”

Cole continued, “He was one of those guys who got it very, very early on. He was someone who put just as much time and energy into his promo work as he did into his bell-to-bell in-ring competition work. So yeah, he was incredibly talented from a very young age. He was definitely one of those guys that when I saw I was like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be a guy I’m gonna be seeing a lot more of.’”

