Adam Copeland Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Adam Copeland will be in the house at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the company has announced that we will hear from “The Rated-R Superstar” during the show.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Claudio Castagnoli vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Title, Willow Nightingale vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Tony Khan’s announcement, as well as Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. MJF & three partners of his choosing.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Louisville, KY.