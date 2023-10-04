Adam Copeland Comments On Working Full Schedule In AEW

Adam Copeland isn’t doing the part-time routine now that he is outside of WWE.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and newest “#AllElite” performer recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports for an interview, during which he spoke about working a full-time schedule in AEW.

“I think that’s a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it’s going to take to be able to pull it off,” he said. “I know that. I’m not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I’m just going to trot through this whole thing.”

He continued, “It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It’s how I’m wired. It’s what I was born with. It’s in my DNA. So that’s super fun. But I’m also a realist and I understand that I’m not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time.”

Check out the complete interview at CBSSports.com.