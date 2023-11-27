Adam Copeland Hypes AEW ALL IN, RUSH Wants Him As His Opponent

Adam Copeland plans on making history at AEW ALL IN 2024.

With tickets for the massive event at Wembley Stadium next year going on sale this week, several AEW stars have spoken about the show on social media.

“The Rated-R Superstar” took to Twitter (X) and wrote about how he plans to make history at the company’s second annual show at the historic venue.

“My first AEW All In is next year,” he wrote. “My first time performing in Wembley Stadium. Maybe a first time ever match? Moxley? Omega? Ospreay? Malakai? Miro? Swerve? MJF? Hobbs? The possibilities man.”

Copeland continued, “It’s AEW All In London on sale week. If you preregistered or are an AEW VIP check your email for a unique code to buy tix NOW before everyone else. On sale is THIS Friday 12/1 @ 9A GMT. Be part of history. Because I plan on adding to my history.”

LFI’s RUSH ended up responding to Copeland’s comments with a post of his own.

“My first AEW All In is next year,” he wrote. “My first time performing in Wembley Stadium too. I WANT RUSH VS (EDGE).”

My first #AEWAllIn is next year. My first time performing in Wembley Stadium. Maybe a first time ever match? Moxley? Omega? Ospreay? Malakai? Miro? Swerve? MJF? Hobbs? The possibilities man.

It’s #AEWAllIn London on sale week. If you preregistered or are an AEW VIP check your… pic.twitter.com/oNZLYPo0jD — Adam Copeland (@RatedRCope) November 27, 2023