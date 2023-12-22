Adam Copeland Offers High Praise For AEW Star Griff Garrison

Who would Adam Copeland pick to be in a faction with him if he were to start one in All Elite Wrestling?

That is what “The Rated-R Superstar” was asked during a recent 3NT Wrestling interview.

During the discussion, Copeland offered high praise for Griff Garrison and spoke about the original idea behind his faction in WWE which is thriving these days, The Judgment Day.

“It’s something that I haven’t even contemplated yet, but if I’m looking at the roster I see a guy like Griff Garrison and he reminds me a lot of me when I was that age,” Copeland said. “That’s a guy that I’ve already been reaching out to and trying to be like, ‘If you try this or you try that.’ That would be one guy for sure that I’d like to kind of bring into a fold if I were to ever do it. There is so much talent there. More than anything, it would be talent that I feel is on the cusp and really have a shot to do something.”

Copeland continued, “That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again. Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.