Adam Copeland Set For In-Ring Return On AEW Dynamite Next Week

“Cope” Adam Copeland is officially returning to the ring next week on AEW Dynamite in a match that could finally pave the way for revenge against FTR.

On the August 6 edition of AEW Dynamite, Copeland announced that he will compete in his first match since AEW Dynasty in April, taking on Stokely Hathaway in a rare singles bout. The match is scheduled for next week’s Dynamite on August 13.

This will mark Copeland’s first in-ring appearance in over four months, and he made it clear that he’s coming for more than just a win, he’s targeting FTR’s inner circle.

In a bold move, Copeland revealed a major stipulation for the match: If Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler interfere in any way, the restraining order FTR currently has against him will be null and void. This adds a high-stakes legal twist to the match, as Copeland has been legally barred from physically engaging with the AEW tag team.

The match also marks a rare in-ring appearance for Stokely Hathaway, who is best known for his managerial work in AEW and hasn’t wrestled a televised singles match in over two years. While not a regular competitor, Hathaway’s involvement adds fuel to the fire in what has become one of the most personal and chaotic rivalries in AEW.

The animosity between Copeland and FTR has escalated over the summer. On the July 23rd episode of Dynamite, Copeland aligned with The Hurt Syndicate, who ambushed the AEW World Tag Team Champions in a brutal backstage beatdown.

Now, with FTR hiding behind legal protections, Copeland’s battle with their manager is his latest attempt to clear the path and finally settle the score.

