Adam Copeland Talks His Process Of Giving Advice To Talents

WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland recently appeared on The Ringer’s Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics including his process of giving advice to talents.

Copeland said, “Generally, what I’ll do, if it’s something that I saw, I’m like, ‘That’s a good point that I can tell them.’ Usually, I’ll go back and re-watch everything without like talking to Eddie Kingston while we’re watching. Usually, I’ll sit home and properly watch something before I really dive into it because I don’t want to half-ass it. I want to make sure that I’m telling points that I saw and felt and take it for what it’s worth. I’m not one of those guys that’s like, ‘Listen to what I say, damnit.’ You have to have that filter as to who you trust as a person you go to in terms of advice. I’ve always said I’m wide open to anybody, and that still holds true to talent in WWE and they know that.”

