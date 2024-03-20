Adam Copeland: “The Last Time I Performed In Toronto, I Didn’t Know If I Would Continue Wrestling”

AEW star Adam Copeland recently appeared on TSN 1050, where he talked about a number of topics including his upcoming TNT Championship Match against Christian Cage and how he didn’t know if he would continue wrestling the last time he as in Toronto with WWE.

Copeland said, “Any time I get to come home, right? The last time I performed in Toronto, I didn’t know if I would continue wrestling, I really didn’t. Fast forward six or seven months later, here I am, and it’s kind of my perfect storm. I’m wrestling a guy that I’ve known since the sixth grade. We’re doing it in our hometown. It’s an I Quit match. There are all of these stakes. It’s so much fun. If you had told 12-year-old Adam in Orangeville that one day, 40 years down the road, we’d be stepping into the ring against each other, I’d say you’re nuts, but here we are.”

