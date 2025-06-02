Adam Pearce Announces Additions To Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Raw (6/2/2025)

A new match and segment have been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

Heading into the June 2, 2025 episode, which serves as the “go-home show” for the red brand leading into this coming Saturday night’s WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has surfaced with a video with some new announcements.

The Raw G.M. announced that Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will take place tonight, and that WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will address Becky Lynch.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show are a pair of Money In The Bank qualifying matches, with Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile for the women, as well as El Grande Americano vs. CM Punk vs. AJ Styles for the men.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.