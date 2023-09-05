Additional Segment Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in a segment and a match for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On the post-Payback 2023 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, WWE confirmed a title match and a return.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship with Dominik Mysterio banned from ringside was announced for the show, as well as the return of Cody Rhodes for the first time since announcing Jey Uso’s trade from SmackDown to Raw at WWE Payback.

