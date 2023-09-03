AEW ALL OUT Results – September 3, 2023

Tonight is the night!

AEW ALL OUT 2023 goes down this evening from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with a 13-match card.

Things get started with the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 7/6c hosted by Renee Paquette and RJ City, and featuring the Over Budget Charity Battle Royal, as well as Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue, and an AEW Trios title bout with The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn defending against Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal.

The pay-per-view main card starts at 8/7c and features Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International title, Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor for the ROH TV title, MJF & Adam Cole vs. The Dark Order for the ROH tag titles, Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS Women’s title, Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT title, Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Starks in a Strap match, Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Bullet Club Gold vs. FTR & The Young Bucks, as well as Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Blackpool Combat Club.

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/3/2023)

AEW ALL OUT RESULTS (9/3/2023)

The “Zero Hour” pre-show for ALL OUT 2023 is now underway across all of AEW’s social and digital media outlets. We shoot live inside the United Center where we see Renee Paquette and RJ City standing in the center of the ring.

“The Wrestle Aunts” run down how fans can order the show tonight based on where they live and what they’re trying to use to order it. From there, they run down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

We then head into our first of many pre-match video packages telling the stories leading up to matches on tonight’s card. The first looks at the Strap Match between Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks. After the package, Paquette and City, who are now on the entrance ramp, give their thoughts on the bout.

Bryan Danielson Addresses Tonight’s Strap Match

From there, we shoot to the locker room where “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson talks about his love for pro wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. He talks about seeing what Ricky Starks did to him on AEW Collision and then saw he was going to challenge a 70+ year old man to a Strap Match.

Danielson says the last time he was in a Strap Match, it was against somebody he loved, and they beat the sh*t out of each other. He tells Starks he doesn’t love him, nor does he even like him. He tells him to imagine what he’s going to do to him tonight.

Lexy Nair Interviews The Mogul Embassy

Now we shoot to Lexy Nair, who is standing backstage in the interview zone with The Mogul Embassy and Prince Nana. He mentions his three men being in the Over The Budget Battle Royal. He says if they win, they’ll be donating their $50,000 winnings to The Mogul Embassy Foundation charity.

Over The Budget Battle Royal

From there, we head down to the ringside area where Excalibur, Nigel McGuinness and Kevin Kelly get us ready for our first of multiple matches scheduled for this “Zero Hour” pre-show leading into ALL OUT.

The Best Friends duo of Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta make their way down to the ring for our first bout, which will be the Over The Budget Battle Royal, where the winner gets $50,000 for their charity. Dalton Castle comes out next, followed by Scorpio Sky.

Prince Nana then leads The Mogul Embassy trio of Brian Cage, Toa Leona and Bishop Kaun to the ring. “Hangman” Adam Page’s theme hits next and out he comes to the biggest pop of the evening thus far. Fireworks explodes as The Elite member makes his way to the ring.

The rest of the competitors are already surrounding the ring. The men that just came out join them. Before the bell sounds, Tony Nese jumps in the ring on the mic. Nese says everyone at ringside knows he can beat them. He offers instead to do some group training. They don’t seem interested. He asks us to count along as he does some push-ups.

Nese drops down and begins doing push-ups. Someone rings the bell and they all swarm the ring and throw out Nese together. From there, the rest of the guys are in the ring and all 19 of the bodies in the ring are bouncing around and duking it out. Komander hits a big shooting star press onto the floor to take out a bunch of the guys.

Daniel Garcia and Shawn Spears end up in a dance / ten-off. It’s exactly how it sounds. Aussie Open ends up stereo super-kicking Spears and eliminating him. The Mogul Embassy team up and eliminate Komander. Dalton Castle is thrown out but his boys catch him and crowd surf him back on the apron. Angelo Parker ends up crowd surfing too but they set him down and he’s eliminated.

Moments later, Brian Cage hits a discus lariat to eliminate Castle. Garcia eliminates Darius Martin and does his little dance on the ropes to celebrate. Best Friends give the people what they want — which, of course, is a hug.

Chuck Taylor gets eliminated by Toa Leona seconds later. “Hangman” Adam Page eliminates Bishop Kaun. “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard gets eliminated. Scorpio Sky eliminates Jake Hager. Mark Davis of Aussie Open gets eliminated. Daniel Garcia gets eliminated. He does his little dance all the way to the back. Scorpio Sky is eliminated. Kyle Fletcher gets eliminated.

We’re down to the final three, which is “Hangman” Adam Page and two members of The Mogul Embassy — Brian Cage and Toa Leona. You can guess how this ends. No? Alright … “Hangman” Adam Page wins. Buckshot Lariat. Ya know, “Cowboy Sh*t.” Fun opener to get the crowd warmed up and alive.

Winner: “Hangman” Adam Page

Athena, Mercedes Martinez & Diamante vs. Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

We head back to Renee Paquette and RJ City who run down more of the card as more of the official match graphics flash across the screen. They then set up the scheduled women’s Trios bout.

With that said, the theme music for Hikaru Shida plays and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion. She stops and is joined by Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. The first team heads to the ring together.

After they settle in the ring, we hear the familiar sounds of Mercedes Martinez’s theme music. Out she comes accompanied by Diamante. They stop and the music cuts off. The theme for Athena plays and out comes ROH Women’s Champion “The Fallen Goddess” to join them.

Billie Starkz accompanies Athena and the duo of Mercedes Martinez and Diamante to the ring. It’s time for women’s Trios action in our second match of the evening here on the AEW ALL OUT “Zero Hour” pre-show.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The three heels argue over who will start first. None of them want to. Skye Blue hits a big leaping splash from the ring to the floor. Shida works over Diamante as the first two women starting things off in the ring.

After some back-and-forth action, we see the babyface trio start to pull ahead. Willow hits a big pounce on the floor. She whips Martinez into the barricade. Back into the ring, Willow works over Diamante and then tags in Skye Blue, who hits a super kick before hitting her Code Blue for the win.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue

AEW Trios Championship

The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn (C) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal

After the match, we shoot to the latest developments with RUSH and the LFI. Once that video package wraps up, we head back inside the arena where Paquette and City talk about the AEW International Championship main event tonight between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley.

From there, we head back to the ring for our third and final match here on the “Zero Hour” pre-show. Sonjay Dutt introduces the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal like an NBA intro, complete with a jersey on and basketball in-hand. There’s also a basketball hoop set up.

When the heel trio settles in the ring, their music dies down. The familiar sounds of The Acclaimed theme plays and out comes the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions.

Max Caster does his freestyle rhyme routine on the way to the ring with Anthony Bowens, “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and NBA legend Dennis Rodman. They settle into the ring and Gunn says there’s already a problem. He says he has a special referee and it’s not the one in the ring. He tells Aubrey Edwards to come out.

Karen Jarrett isn’t happy about this. The bell sounds and the fight is on. Lethal and Bowens duke it out in the ring, as does Jarrett and Caster. Gunn and Singh fight on the floor at ringside, where we also see Karen and Sonjay on one side of the ring and Rodman on the other. Caster and Jarrett settle in as the legal men in the ring.

Bowens tags in and he and Caster hit the middle rope scissor-me-timbers leg-drop. After some heel shenanigans, we see the Jarrett team take over. Karen Jarrett tries sneaking in for a guitar shot on Gunn, but Aubrey Edwards sees it coming. Aubrey ends up kicking Karen out of the ring. Dennis Rodman comes in and grabs the guitar.

He blasts Satnam Singh with it and then The Acclaimed finish him off for the win to retain their AEW Trios Championships in the ALL OUT Zero Hour pre-show main event.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

ROH World Tag-Team Championships

MJF & Adam Cole (C) vs. The Dark Order

The bad-ass cold open for tonight’s AEW ALL OUT 2023 premium live event airs to get the pay-per-view portion of the show underway. We then shoot back inside the United Center where Excalibur welcomes us to the show.

We head down to the ring for our opening contest, which features the ROH World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. The Dark Order theme hits and out comes John Silver and Alex Reynolds for their big title opportunity.

After they settle in the squared circle, their entrance tune dies down. Now the joint-theme for MJF and Adam Cole hits and out comes the “Better Than You Bay-Bay” duo to defend their ROH World Tag-Team Championships.

The crowd is way into MJF and Adam Cole, as you’d expect. Cole and Silver kick things off for their respective teams. Almost immediately we hear super loud “Kangaroo Kick” and “Double Clothesline” chants. When MJF tags in he yells off-mic that Alex Reynolds helped train him so he starts a loud “Sportsmanship!” chant.

MJF pretends to show sportsmanship with a handshake, only to thumb Reynolds in the eye for a huge pop, which he soaks up. He goes to work on Reynolds and does a goofy Jackie Fargo strut and Rick Rude style hip-swivel dance.

The Dark Order take over and hurt MJF’s neck, which he sells outside of the ring as Cole shows concern. Silver and Reynolds come by with a sneak attack, using steel chairs to shift the offensive momentum in their favor on the floor. Doctors come out to check on MJF on the floor as Cole hoovers over looking nervous and concerned.

It looks like MJF is not going to be able to continue. He is helped to the back. Adam Cole has to decide whether or not to forfeit or continue by himself with this tag-team title defense. He obviously chooses the latter and the action continues.

Silver and Reynolds hit a double clothesline on Cole and taunt the crowd as they begin a prolonged run in a comfortable offensive lead, with their two-to-one advantage over Adam Cole (…BAY-BAY!)

We see Evil Uno even get involved at ringside. This eventually brings MJF back out and while holding his neck and pushing past doctors and security, he gets on the apron and MJF tags in. MJF beats down The Dark Order and “Better Than You Bay-Bay” pull off the win with a Double Clothesline to retain. MJF has to be helped again after the bout.

Winners and STILL ROH World Tag-Team Champions: MJF & Adam Cole

ROH TV Championship

Samoa Joe (C) vs. Shane Taylor

As an injured MJF gets up and heads to the back with Adam Cole, the theme for Samoa Joe hits and out comes “The King of TV” for his scheduled ROH TV Championship defense. He shoves past MJF. MJF looks pissed.

MJF pushes past Cole and heads to the ring. He attacks Joe from behind but ends up in a guillotine choke with Joe squeezing on his already injured neck. A ton of security guards hit the ring to keep the two apart.

Order is eventually restored and the theme for Shane Taylor hits. Out he comes for his scheduled ROH TV Championship opportunity against “The Samoan Submission Machine.” The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening.