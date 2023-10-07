AEW Announces Adam Copeland, More Matches For Saturday’s Collision

You can officially pencil in some new action for this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which starts at the special time of 7/6c.

During Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Excalibur announced the updated lineup for the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT Saturday night program.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision is Adam Copeland responding to Christian Cage, FTR vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks for the AEW Tag-Team titles, Eddie Kingston vs. Komander for the ROH World title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan, as well as Kyle Fletcher vs. Bryan Danielson.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.