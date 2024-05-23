AEW Announces Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet For Next Week’s Dynamite

A big match is scheduled for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a big match.

What match, you ask?

The Casino Gauntlet!

It was announced that the Wednesday, May 29, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature a Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet, where the winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.

