AEW Announces Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet For Next Week’s Dynamite

A big match is scheduled for next week’s AEW Dynamite.
During this week’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, it was announced that next week’s show will feature a big match.
What match, you ask?
The Casino Gauntlet!
It was announced that the Wednesday, May 29, 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature a Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet, where the winner will challenge for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view.
Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.
Next week on the post-#AEWDoN episode of #AEWDynamite, the build to #ForbiddenDoor begins with a FORBIDDEN DOOR CASINO GAUNTLET to determine the #AEW World title challenger for AEW & #NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 … pic.twitter.com/3CUPICsgty
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) May 23, 2024