You can officially pencil in two matches for the AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 pre-show on Sunday night.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn will be defending their AEW Trios Championships against NJPW trio TMDK.

Additionally, the AEW Wrestle Dream “Zero Hour” pre-show will feature Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus in one-on-one action.

