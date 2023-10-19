AEW Announces Matches, Segment For Next Week’s Dynamite

You can officially pencil in some matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite show, the company announced some action scheduled for next week’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night program.

On tap for next week’s show in Philadelphia, PA. is MJF putting his Dynamite Diamond Ring on-the-line against the winner of the 2023 Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, Juice Robinson.

Also scheduled for the show is the in-ring return of Rob Van Dam, who joins forces with HOOK in tag-team action against opponents yet to be announced, as well as AEW President Tony Khan’s gift to “The Icon” Sting.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.