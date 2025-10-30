Thunder Rosa Reveals When She Could Make Her AEW In-Ring Return

AEW star Thunder Rosa has been sidelined from in-ring action since July due to an injury. She later announced that she will be taking a break from wrestling after AEW All In: Texas.

In a conversation with Midnight Movie Trash at Big Texas Comic Con, Rosa discussed various topics, including her potential return to the ring with the company.

Rosa said, “Right now I’m just focusing on continuing my rehab for the injuries that I just had a couple months ago. And I have really good news. Everything is going really well. So, I’m expecting to return to the ring um fairly soon.”

Rosa last wrestled for the company in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas on July 12. The night before All In Texas, she challenged Athena for the ROH Women’s World Title at ROH Supercard Of Honor 2025.

