Backstage Update On Wardlow’s Injury Status

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW star Wardlow sustained a torn pectoral injury just after making his return at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August.

This injury comes after he was away from AEW for over a year due to a previous injury. Although he was cleared to return, he chose to stay away longer to film the American Gladiators reboot for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, following a fan question about the former TNT Champion, Wardlow is not expected to return before the end of the year.

The report also indicated that many within the company were disappointed when Wardlow suffered another injury right after returning after such a long absence from AEW.

Previously, Fightful Select reported that there was a possibility of Wardlow remaining on television in an enforcer role, but that has not been the case.

Furthermore, it was rumored that Wardlow’s injury impacted AEW’s creative plans, as he was slated to face Hangman Page for the AEW World Title at All Out. Instead, that match went to Kyle Fletcher.

The New York Sports Medicine Institute noted that healing and recovery times for a torn pectoral can vary depending on the severity of the tear. If the injury requires surgical repair, it can take anywhere from six months to a year to heal.

There is currently no update on when Wardlow will be able to return to the ring, but further updates will be provided as they become available.