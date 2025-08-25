AEW Announces Merchandise Collaboration With United Soccer League Clubs

All Elite Wrestling is teaming up with the United Soccer League (USL) for a brand-new merchandise collaboration through Official League.

The partnership was officially announced today across Official League’s website and social media channels.

“We are proud to announce a new partnership with All Elite Wrestling, featuring new collaborations with Orange County Soccer Club, El Paso Locomotive, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds,” the statement read. “These limited-edition capsule collections will release later this September.”

According to the official release on OfficialLeague.co, the collaboration marks AEW’s first-ever sports apparel crossover. Each USL club will unveil its own premium collection created in partnership with a featured AEW star.

The collections will debut this September, with limited-edition items available online. Fans can sign up for early notifications through Official League’s website.