AEW Announces New Matches For Two-Hour Rampage: Grand Slam On Friday

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

During the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show, new matches were announced for the special two-hour AEW Rampage: Grand Slam show this Friday night on TNT.

Added to the lineup is The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends, with the winning team challenging MJF & Adam Cole for the ROH Tag-Team Championships at AEW Wrestle Dream on October 1.

Also added to this Friday’s show is Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart, as well as Mike Santana in action against an opponent yet to be announced.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam show at 10/9c on TNT from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, N.Y.

AEW RAMPAGE: GRAND SLAM PREVIEW (9/22/2023)

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin & Sting* Orange Cassidy, HOOK & Kris Statlander vs. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Anna Jay* The Kingdom vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous vs. Best Friends (ROH Tag Title Eliminator)* Mike Santana will be in action* The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (C) vs. The Dark Order (AEW Trios Titles)* Skye Blue vs. Julia Hart* The Mogul Embassy (C) vs. Hangman Page & The Young Bucks (ROH Six-Man Tag Titles)

