AEW Announces New Title Match For Saturday’s Collision

You can officially pencil in two matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Ricky Starks & Big Bill will be putting the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line against the Blackpool Combat Club duo of Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Also scheduled for this Saturday night’s two-hour AEW on TNT television program is “The Redeemer” Miro going one-on-one against Action Andretti.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.